Dikko appoints Dangiwa Secretary to Katsina State Government

By Ogalah Ibrahim
Barely few hours after taking the oath of office as Katsina Governor, Dr Dikko Umar Radda has appointed Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa as Secretary to Katsina State Government.
The erstwhile FMBN Boss was Dikko/Jobe campaign Director General in the 2023 Katsina governorship election.
Dikko also approved the appointment of Alhaji Jabiru Tsauri as his Chief of Staff.
The governor’s first set of appointment is contained in a statement he signed personally.
Dikko also approved the following appointments as contained in the statement:
Barr. Muhtar Aliyu Saulawa – Deputy Chief of Staff
Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji – Principal Private Secretary to the Governor
Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed – Chief Press Secretary.
Maiwada Danmallam – Director General Media
Miqdad Isah – Senior Special Assistant, Digital Media
Abubakar Badaru Jikamshi – Senior Special Assistant, Print and Electronic Media
Alhaji Bishir Maikano – Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), Deputy Governor’s Office.
Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim Danhaire – Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) Deputy Governor’s Office, and
Ahmed Rabiu – Official Photographer to the Governor.
The Governor who congratulated the new appointees, urged them to join hands with him in turning around the State’s fortune
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.