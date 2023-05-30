Dikko appoints Dangiwa Secretary to Katsina State Government

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Barely few hours after taking the oath of office as Katsina Governor, Dr Dikko Umar Radda has appointed Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa as Secretary to Katsina State Government.

The erstwhile FMBN Boss was Dikko/Jobe campaign Director General in the 2023 Katsina governorship election.

Dikko also approved the appointment of Alhaji Jabiru Tsauri as his Chief of Staff.

The governor’s first set of appointment is contained in a statement he signed personally.

Dikko also approved the following appointments as contained in the statement:

Barr. Muhtar Aliyu Saulawa – Deputy Chief of Staff

Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji – Principal Private Secretary to the Governor

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed – Chief Press Secretary.

Maiwada Danmallam – Director General Media

Miqdad Isah – Senior Special Assistant, Digital Media

Abubakar Badaru Jikamshi – Senior Special Assistant, Print and Electronic Media

Alhaji Bishir Maikano – Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), Deputy Governor’s Office.

Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim Danhaire – Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) Deputy Governor’s Office, and

Ahmed Rabiu – Official Photographer to the Governor.

The Governor who congratulated the new appointees, urged them to join hands with him in turning around the State’s fortune