Dibie congratulates Rainoil Boss at 57

The Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Orientation, Mr. Owen Dibie Junior has rejoiced with The Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr Gabriel Ogbechie OON on his 57th birthday anniversary today, May 28th.

He described Ogbechie as a guardian, leader, philanthropist, supporter, and father, commending his immense contributions to the growth of the young people and the nation’s economy.

Owen said that the Rainoil boss has over the years distinguished himself as a successful business administrator, innovator, and technocrat.

The Senior Special Assistant stressed that the Rainoil boss has equally demonstrated leadership and consistency in integrity with almost three decades of cognate experience in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He praises him for his doggedness and achievements so far in life which he said would continue to serve as an inspiration to others, especially young people.

While congratulating him, he appreciated the Nigerian business magnate for providing jobs for Nigerians, and for investing in the growth and development of the youths.

Dibie noted that history will be kind to Ogbechie for the many lives he has impacted and the economic opportunities provided for Deltans and thousands of Nigerians.

“As you celebrate today, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to wish you many more years of impact and I pray that God grants you long life in good health”.

“May He be quick to attend to your prayers, and may your sacrifices for humanity, to create a better society and economy never be in vain. Happy birthday and congratulations pathfinder.”