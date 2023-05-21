Diaspora Nigerians kick against televising presidential election tribunal

…demands fast-tracking of proceedings before May 29

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

WITH about a week to the May 29 swearing-in of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election, Bola Tinubu, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Diaspora Nigerians under the auspices of Global Nigerian Diaspora Forum, GNDP, weekend kicked against calls for televising proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard, the President of GNDF, Prof Mondy Gold, pointed out that with the tension blowing across the country after the February 25 presidential election, it is unnecessary to televise the proceedings.

Mondy said: “Nationally televised Presidential Election Petition Tribunal if we have not done it before we have to tread cautiously because we have experienced more ethnic conflicts since President Muhammadu Buhari came into power more than any other time in the history of Nigeria.

“So let us not create a situation where tempers will flare. The opinion of some political leaders in the country will lead to more divisions in the country because we have more problems and nobody should be encouraged to create more problems.

“We should allow the court to do what is mandated and let justice prevail, but should not televise it for the desired transparency we are looking for and let us not push this to the extreme.”

However, he asserted that the May 29 swearing-in will be a subversion of the Constitution as far as the tribunal has not declared Tinubu winner.

He pointed out that within seven days the tribunal can give its judgment based on its proceedings, and described the pace of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as slow and worrisome, therefore, called for fast-tracking of proceedings by sitting throughout the week.

He added that the proceedings should be taken as a foremost national issue at the moment, and he demanded they expedite the process before May 29.

“We need to have a clear determination of this issue before May 29. Whatever that is necessary to actualize that fundamental goal should be done.

“We need to have a clear understanding of where we stand as far as this election is concerned before swearing in.

“The Buhari-led administration should provide all the resources to get this thing done in the next few days”, he stated.

However, being the Coordinator, African Diaspora for Good Governance in New Jersey, he (Gold) advised Nigerians not embark on destruction of lives and property on or before May 29, “We should have faith in the judiciary and I like to believe that the judiciary will do what is necessary to sustain our democracy.

“The judiciary is our last hope and we believe that they are conscious of that fact. The executive have behaved funny and the legislature has fallen short, the judiciary is the last hope. Individuals should go about their lawful duties and avoid any form of criminality.”