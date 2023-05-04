Devt Plans: Incoming Admin’ll partner World Bank, others — Oborevwori

Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, said the incoming administration in the State, would partner with the World Bank and other critical stakeholders in its Small, Medium and Long, SML term development programmes.

Oborevwori disclosed this when he played host to a delegation from the World Bank and Federal Ministry of Water Resources on Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene, SURWASH project in his office in Asaba, the state capital.

He thanked the delegation for the visit, adding that it afforded him the opportunity to interact with them on ways to attract development to the state in line with his M.O.R.E agenda.

Noting that “Delta is peaceful and safe”, he assured that the state government would continue to provide a conducive environment for investors and investments to thrive.

While informing the World Bank delegation that he has inaugurated a transition committee to midwife the smooth take-off of the next administration in the state, Oborevwori said the committee would among others things come up with SML term development plans for the state.

The Governor-elect reiterated that his administration would seriously engage critical stakeholders and development partners, including the World Bank in ensuring successful implementation of the SML programs.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources Development, Chief Sam Mariere, who spoke earlier said; “the SURWASH project is a six-year program of the World Bank with Delta among the seven benefiting states in Nigeria”.

According to Mariere, the programme has taken firm root in Delta, disclosing that the sum of $1 million was recently released to the state for projects under the SURWASH programme.

He said; “SURWASH is a project that attracts reward”, explaining that “Delta has a strong implementation team and the Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is very keen to see the success of the programme in the state.

“The first phase of implementation is in the area of water supply and Asaba, Okpanam and environs have been chosen for the pilot scheme. The overall interest is to ensure clean water supply for the people of Delta State”.

Technical Team Leader of the project, Mr Gerhardus Nicholas Soppe who also spoke during the visit, said the sum of $700 million was voted by the World Bank for the SURWASH project.

Soppe thanked the Governor-elect for the audience, saying Delta was lucky to be one of the seven states in the country chosen for the SURWASH programme.

On his part, the National Project Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Dahiru Abdul, said the national implementation committee would continue to encourage participating states to ensure the actualization of set goals.