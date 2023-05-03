Developing countries need foreign aid to achieve STI goals — Minister

.As LASU hosts Humboldt Kolleg conference

By Adesina Wahab

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said foreign support is needed by developing nations for them to achieve their Science, Technology and Innovation goals to enhance national development.

The minister opined that such alignment and cooperation will allow for global development and cross-,fertilisation of ideas

Mamora, who was represented by the Director-General, Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency, Dr Sam Etatovie, spoke at the opening ceremony of the Lagos State University, LASU-Alexander Von Humboldt International Conference.

It has as theme: “Repositioning science and technology to tackle food insecurity, environmental and health challenges through research collaborations and capacity building for sustainable development.”

He said most developing countries might not have sufficient resources on their own, hence would need international cooperation to help them align their STI goals with national development objectives and the Sustainable Development Goals, formulate coherent STI policies and design appropriate policy instruments.

According to him, “Nigeria is pursuing the development of an inclusive biotechnology plan for farmers,” adding that in the area of medical innovation, emphasis was being placed on affordable techniques for vaccine production, DNA technology and the likes.

He canvassed women’s participation in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics Education, adding that girls and women should be encouraged to study and seek employment in these fields.

“Women should have full access to all forms of technology and be able to help set priorities, participate in decision making and shape research and development agendas to ensure inclusivity,” he added.

In her opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Olufunso Omobitan, thanked the Foundation for providing the support for the event.

She noted that the provision of sufficient food and health security had become a challenge globally and called for collaborative efforts to tackle such.

The VC also noted that science and technology could be repositioned through improved funding and collaboration.

In his welcome address, the Convener, Prof. Kabiru Akinyemi, said the main topics for discussion would be on changing precipitation patterns, extreme weather, biodiversity and ecosystems, improved agricultural and industrial production, food security and nutrition sustainable consumption.

He said over 300 abstract submissions were received out of which 140 were included in the book of abstracts.

The Dean, Faculty of Science, LASU, Prof. S.L. Akintola, noted that it was the first time the university would be hosting such an event and thanked Alexander von Humboldt Foundation for the gesture.

The Consul General, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Nigeria, His Excellency Weert Bieber, said his country would always lend a helping hand to developing nations to realise goals that would make life better for their people.