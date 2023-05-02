Despite NWC’s intervention, APC insists on suspension of National V’Chair, Secretary 

. Says, Giadom, Udosen didn’t campaign for Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The South South chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has insisted on the sack of the National Vice Chairman for the zone, Victor Giadom and the zonal Secretary, Ita Udosen accusing both men of being responsible for the near-lacklustre performance of the party in the zone during the last presidential election.

Acting Chairman of the party in the zone and incumbent South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary, Blessing Agbomhere disclosed this at a news conference Tuesday in Abuja.



According to him, Giadom and Udosen will no longer act in their erstwhile respective capacities, since a vote of no confidence was passed on them by five of the eight zonal executive committee members.

Giadom was removed on Saturday at a special meeting of the zonal officials in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, following accusations that he ran the party with the secretary as their personal estates, refusing to convene meetings of relevant party organs where he was expected to render financial account of the party as stipulated in the APC Constitution.



Although Giadom did not respond to Vanguard’s enquiries on the allegations made against him, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, had in a terse statement invalidated the action of Agbomhere and four others, saying it was without any lawful or constitutional authority and therefore a nullity, that must be disregarded.



However, at a news conference in Abuja, Agbomhere faulted Morka on the grounds that despite being from the zone, he is not on ground and therefore not conversant with happenings in the zonal chapter of the party.



He said; “Morka spoke in his personal capacity because every organ of the party has the power to discipline any of its officials by passing a vote of no confidence which was what five of us, out of eight did on the Chairman and Secretary. Morka does not know our constitution.



“The NWC cannot by a mere statement waive aside our resolutions without first setting ng up a fact-finding committee to look into the issue and make recommendations to it before it can act.

“The ex-zonal chairman (Giadom) never mobilized for our party, the APC in the general election. He never supported our candidate.

“The zonal officers of the South-South had their extra ordinary meeting, and, in that meeting, we are 8 officers in the zone, all of us were present. The constitution requires that we call for a zonal meeting at least, once in every quarter and for almost six months now, he (Giadom) has not called for a meeting. He has been running the party alone and doing whatever he likes with the party. Every attempt to make the secretary call for meeting also failed. He and the secretary were running the party together, without carrying the other six executive members of the zone along.



“Even after the elections were over, there have been series of petitions and suspensions from across the states in the region. The zone is supposed to set up a committee that would receive these petitions, do fact-finding to find out what is wrong and find ways to resolve these issues in the zone but Giadom allowed the zone to be enveloped in internal disputations because he does not care”.

Agbomhere noted that for the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, APC would have been totally disgraced in the South South.



He said; “If zonal officers decide to work for a candidate in their zone, you know what that means. You can see that PDP won our zone. The only state we won in the South-South was because of the efforts of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. I do believe that on behalf of the zone, we must appreciate Governor Wike for the support he gave to us. If a member of an opposition party can come out to work for our party, what do you think would have been required from our own officials ? They failed the party and worked against the interests of the APC.”



He said ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the NWC, the zone would transmit a letter notifying the leadership of the party of current developments in the zone.



Noting that the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would reset the party, Agbomhere faulted those who continue to accuse the president-elect of not being able to run a hundred kilometre race within an hour, saying; “I can confirm that Asiwaju and Shettima have 100 ideas to rescue Nigeria and set her on the path of greatness within the first 100 days in office. This is why we keep supporting him. We are ready to fight anybody bent on frustrating democracy in Nigeria. This is the first time in Nigeria that we will be having a pure democrat coming to occupy the Office of the President. Asiwaju is not in the league of Giadom and his masters. He is in the league of Obafemi Awolowo, Lee Kuan Yew and others,” Agbomhere declared.