Despite NWC’s intervention, APC insists on suspension of National V-Chair, Secretary

By Omeiza Ajayi

The South South chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday insisted on the sack of the national vice chairman for the zone, Victor Giadom, and the zonal Secretary, Ita Udosen, accusing both men of responsibility for the near-lacklustre performance of the party in the zone during the last presidential election.

Acting chairman of the party in the zone and incumbent South-South zonal organizing Secretary, Blessing Agbomhere, disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, Giadom and Udosen will no longer act in their erstwhile respective capacities, since a vote of no confidence was passed on them by five of the eight zonal executive committee members.

Giadom was removed on Saturday at a special meeting of the zonal officials in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following accusations that he ran the party with the secretary as their personal estates, refusing to convene meetings of relevant party organs where he was expected to render financial account of the party as stipulated in APC’s constitution.

Although Giadom did not respond to Vanguard’s enquiries on the allegations made against him, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, had in a terse statement invalidated the action of Agbomhere and four others, saying it was without any lawful or constitutional authority and, therefore, a nullity that must be disregarded.

However, at a briefing in Abuja, Agbomhere faulted Morka on the grounds that despite being from the zone, he was not on ground and, therefore, not conversant with happenings in the zonal chapter of the party.

He said: “Morka spoke in his personal capacity because every organ of the party has the power to discipline any of its officials by passing a vote of no confidence which was what five of us, out of eight did on the chairman and secretary. Morka does not know our constitution.

“The NWC cannot by a mere statement waive aside our resolutions without first setting up a fact-finding committee to look into the issue and make recommendations to it before it can act.

“The ex-zonal chairman (Giadom) never mobilized for our party, the APC in the general election. He never supported our candidate.

“The zonal officers of the South-South had their extra ordinary meeting, and, in that meeting, we are eight officers in the zone, all of us were present. The constitution requires that we call a zonal meeting at least once in every quarter and for almost six months now, he (Giadom) has not called for a meeting. “