Delta social media Team lauds Delsu VC over developmental strides

The Delta State Social Media team has applauded the Vice-Chancellor of Delta State University, Professor Andy Egwunyenga over developmental strides in the institution.

The team led by the Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Success while inspecting ongoing projects in the institution which include the Faculty of Management Science, Faculty of Art, Faculty of Pharmacy, and other notable projects said the institution has witnessed tremendous transformation under the leadership of Prof Andy.

Ossai during the team’s inspection of projects noted that the Vice-chancellor has contributed immensely to nation-building through the transformation in the education sector.

He stated that “We are grateful to God and the Governor of Delta State for appointing a competent and innovative VC to head the university.

“We are aware that under your leadership, Delta State University currently ranks 27th best University in Nigeria among the over 200 Universities in the country and 194th out of 2087 Universities in Africa

“Your administration has recorded countless achievements to the institution and your leadership qualities are worthy of emulation”, Ossai added.

Also speaking, the Media Aide to the Governor Mr Ogbe Collins, Mr Tomi Akporoghene Wojuola, and Comr Sagboje Odiri Milton thanked the VC for securing full accreditation for all the forty (40) Programmes presented to National Universities Commission (NUC) and also for making sure that students and staff welfare were given proper attention.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Andy Egwunyenga while leading the team on the inspection of projects noted that social media is currently the most influential media platform and fastest way of circulating information.

He noted that the Governor Okowa-led administration took the right decision by creating three more universities.

“We thank the governor for investing in the educational sector because, without the governor’s investment in the education sector, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are today.

“No doubt, he has invested in human capital developments which have resulted in over 200,000 youths being trained in their various skills, and the building of technical colleges in various local governments is also a great initiative that has been helpful to the people of Delta State, Prof Egwunyenga stated.

He noted that a student of Fine and Applied Art came first at the National Innovation Contest that featured many students and some NYSC members, across the country. He innovated how you can protect your artwork through the use of technology.

Prof Egwunyenga also stated that the youngest SAN who is 37 years old is a graduate of Delsu.

“The impact of what we do is showing in the quality of students we have produced. You can work hard but your achievements will be muted without projecting what you have done,” he said.