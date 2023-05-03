Delta: SDP dumps Gbagi, withdraws case against Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Wednesday, dumped its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, saying its not part of the case instituted against the State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori at the election petition tribunal.

Chairman of SDP in the State, Mr Oke Idawene who disclosed this when he led other executive members and stakeholders of the party in the State to pay a congratulatory visit to the State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in Asaba, said; “We in agreement, in unison applied officially to the tribunal that we are not part of any litigations against your (Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori) emergence.

“This visit is calculated to tell the world that we did not do it in hiding, we did it to say that before SDP, there is a Delta State and that you are the Governor-elect and in few days, you will be the Governor of Delta and not PDP. The entire Exco here is saying that everything we would need to do to ensure that Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori succeed in Delta, we will do it.

“We are also aware of some bombardment from Abuja and I said we are Deltans, we are doing what Delta stands for and not party affairs and as we leave here, some of us will be in the tribunal as agents of the party to justify that that the man (Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi) was never ready for elections, he didn’t pay any agents and that we have rejected him body, soul and spirit.

“At a time, if you open your legs as a man, you will never succeed. We have close our legs together. We plan this visit so as to identify with this coming administration. You are (Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori) leading us for eight years and not four years. All litigations will go away, we are not going to say you are for someone else tomorrow whether PDP, SDP, APGA, there is a Delta State and that is what we stand for.

“I want to also say here, we have made up our minds that we are going to pull the cause from beginning to the end by the grace of God. Henceforth, we will stand with you by the grace of God and we will not defer, like I told you earlier, we will never leave you. Delta State must move forward”.

In his remarks, the Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, said: “I am happy today that you are here and why am I happy? I got the message that he (Oke Idawene) is paying me a courtesy call, just thinking it was a normal courtesy call and he told me that the case the party (SPD) had in court, he is no longer interested. In fact, it is something Delta State will never forget.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Deltans for the organic love because in all, we were able to win 21 out of the 25 local governments in the state by the special grace of God. I believe Deltans have spoken and the victory is for all of us. I am a Pan-Deltan and I want to serve Deltans. ? I have told Deltans I want to be Governor for all Deltans.

“Thank you for coming, we will continue to work together to see how we can take Delta State to an enviable height and I know by the time we finished our first tenure by the special grace of God, Deltans will be very happy and Nigerians will be very happy as well.”