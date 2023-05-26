Delta lawmaker defends Mutu, chides ‘detractors’ over alleged certificate forgery

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

Former leader of the Bomadi Legislative Assembly and councillor representing Bomadi Ward 1, Delta State, Hon. Ebiyekefe Stow, has chided those who alleged that the lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Constituency in the House Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, did not go to school and had been parading forged certificates.

Stow, reacting to the viral news in the media, yesterday, noted that the allegations were unfounded and malicious without any proof.

He called on those behind the falsehood to retract their unprofessional job and make a public apology to the lawmaker before it’s too late.

He said: “First, the allegation that Mutu did not attend school and his certificates are forged is laughable. I believe those behind this allegation are enemies bent on truncating his political career and who will never succeed.

“To make the point straight, as far as I know, Mutu’s school certificates are authentic and he has all the necessary qualifications as the lawmaker representing the good people of Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency.

“How could you imagine that, to date, Mutu has no certificates? This is the handiwork of his enemies and I perceive it as a blackmail launched against his political career that has much more potential in the future as a good, hardworking leader.

“Ignorance is no excuse before the law and I urge these people to do the needful because the institutions are there to testify against them”.