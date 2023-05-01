Delta is not Imo, Omo-Agege will lose in court – Ossai 

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Success has said that the Governorship candidate of the APC Sen Ovie Omo-Agege will lose in Court as Delta State is not Imo State.

Ossai during a meeting in Asaba with youths said the case before the court will favour the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Delta State Governor-Elect Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

He noted that Omo-Agege is hoping on winning through the court just like Imo Scenario but he has failed plans as judges can’t be compromised.

“The fact is that what happened in Imo State where the Supreme Court declared the present governor of Imo state as the winner of the election can’t be possible in Delta State.

“Those hoping such Scenario will repeat itself are only dreaming and are yet to recover from the failure of APC in the last governorship election.

“The Governorship election in Delta State was free and fair.

“I don’t see why Omo-Agege will be going to court to challenge the outcome of the election knowing fully well that Deltans voted against him including his party members.

“The people of Delta State voted massively for Oborevwori in the last Governorship election and his victory has brought more joy to Deltans.

“We saw Omo-Agege before we all voted for Oborevwori to be our governor.

“This is not the time for court cases rather, time to come together irrespective of the party differences and focus on building a stronger Delta State.

“It’s unfair for Omo-Agege to approach the court knowing fully well that he lost in a free and fair contest.

The cases before the court will be thrown out because it’s lack credibility and it’s against the will of Deltans.

“I am sure Omo-Agege will be defeated by Oborevwori in court if he fails to step the cases down for the interest of Deltans .” he said.