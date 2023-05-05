Delta Inter-communal Crisis: We apprehended criminals, trespassers of our lake, we didn’t attack them—Olota community

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

The people of the Olota community in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State have reacted to viral news in the media that they attacked fishermen from the neighbouring Oboro community fishing in their own lake, saying the said fishermen were trespassers of Alota land.

The community reacted against the backdrop of what they called undetailed, one-sided reporting of the incident which occurred earlier this week.

Reacting to the incident, Executive Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Security, Hon. H.M. Ebirie, who hails from the Olota community, disclosed to Vanguard that he swung into action to arrest the situation upon information about the viral news.

He said: “From all findings, those boys actually trespassed into Olota community land, and fished in a lake that does not belong to them, which is a criminal offence that should be prosecuted.

“It’s obvious that rivers are natural boundaries between settlements. So, if those boys could cross from their community to Olota territory, and harvest fish in a lake that is called Olota Bubor, they’ve trespassed and committed a criminal offence and must face justice at the appropriate quarters.

“On the boy that was shot, I can say he must be a stubborn boy. How can somebody carrying a cutlass threaten to attack someone carrying a locally-made gun?

“He attempted to attack the one carrying the locally-made gun, who in self-defence shot at the very hand brandishing the cutlass. He didn’t shoot at his head nor the chest, but the very hand carrying the cutlass, and no one was killed by the people of Olota”.