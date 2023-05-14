Delta: How Oborevwori made history as longest serving Speaker 

…to be sworn-in as Governor May 29th

By Festus Ahon

ASSUMING office as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly on 11th May, 2017, considered to be one of the most vibrant Houses of Assembly in the country, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori set out to make a difference in the leadership of the Legislature.

Oborevwori, who never dreamt of becoming Speaker of the House, at least not as a first termer, took up the task with determination to achieve, carrying members and staff of the House along in the management of the legislature.

As a man with exceptional leadership qualities and strong character without elements of greed, corruption and selfishness in him, he operated an open door policy, transparent, responsible and accountable leadership.

His transparency created harmonious relationship in the House as members and staff saw themselves as equal stakeholders in the task to make the legislature take its place of bride in the governance of the State.

Oborevwori’s leadership adriotness promoted peace, harmony and synergy between the Legislature and other arms of Government.

Under his watch, there was zero acrimony between the Executive and the Legislature in the State as mostly experienced in the past and in other States in Nigeria.

Oborevwori, with his affable character, warmed his way into the Executive and Judiciary arms of Government in a manner that has promoted accelerated development in all parts of the State.

His financial discipline and management of the resources of the House, endeared him to members and staff of the Legislature. The story of his prudent management of the finances of the legislature spread across the length and breadth of the State like harmattan wide fire, a development that gave him additional credit in the 2023 governorship contest.

To the chagrin of the political class in the State, workers of the House of Assembly formed a pressure group- ‘Delta State House of Assembly Staff and Friends for Sheriff’, branded T-shirts, banners and campaigned rigously for him.

The golden fish, they say has no hiding place. Soon after he was elected as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Oborevwori’s leadership qualities were discovered by the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and was made Treasurer of the body.

Soon after he was reelected as Speaker of the 7th Assembly, he was elected as Deputy National Chairman of the Conference of Speakers, a position he holds till date.

Because of the love for him, the National Chairman of the body and Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abubakar Suleiman led other members of the Conference to Delta State to pay a congratulatory visit to Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the March 18th gubernatorial election and to thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his choice of Oborevwori as his successor. The Speaker in statement to mark his 6th year anniversary said; “I thank God for His goodness, faithfulness, and sustaining grace. I also thank my colleagues for their support, understanding and cooperation.

“Indeed, members of the 6th and 7th Assemblies that I led stood out for their transparency, courage, dedication to duty, and accountability.

“First, I am grateful to God for His goodness, faithfulness, and sustaining grace. I express my heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues in the House without whose support, understanding, and cooperation I would not have accomplished much.

“I also salute the good people of Delta State for their trust and confidence in me. Your approval of my stewardship of the House was clearly demonstrated in the massive votes you gave me to be the next Governor of the State.

“Finally, I thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and members of the State Executive Council for partnering with the Legislature to build a Stronger Delta standing on the tripod of prosperity, peace, and progress.”

On May 29th, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori would make history as the first Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly to be sworn in as elected Governor, following his landslide victory at the March 18th gubernatorial election.

He would be the 5th elected Governor of Delta State. How many persons would have thought that Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori would govern Delta at this time in the history of the State when it was created on 27th August, 1991. Life is what you make of it. Rt. Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori worked his way to the top through humility, sincerity and the fear of God.