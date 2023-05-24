Delta CP orders arrest of police officers for assault

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abass, has ordered

arrest and detention of some police officers for carrying planks and assaulting some persons at Ekredjebo community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command confirmed the arrest in a statement and said internal disciplinary mechanisms had been put in place to ensure that they are punished in line with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.

The statement read: “The command is aware of a trending video recorded at Ekredjebor community in Ughelli North LGA. The video, which captions some policemen who went there for an operation, was seen carrying planks and assaulting some persons.

“The Command wishes to state that the act of the officers concerned is condemnable and absolutely unacceptable.

“It is not in the command character to assault members of the public who we are supposed to protect. More so, planks are not part of police accoutrements, and it is absolutely unprofessional of them to assault members of the public in whatever guise.

“The erring officers have been identified and the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass has directed the immediate detention of the officers and internal disciplinary mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that they are punished in line with the extant laws as stipulated in the police act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The CP, while condemning the malfeasance conduct of the officers, also urges members of the public to remain calm and assures them of the Command’s commitment to dealing with any officer who disregards the human rights of any person.”