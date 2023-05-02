Delta community alleges spill from oil firm’s operations

Egbokodo Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has called on Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL, to immediately clean up the alleged oil spill in the community, saying it had robbed the indigenes and other residents of the community of drinkable water and fishing, which is their means of livelihood.

The Chairman of Egbokodo Community Trust, Austin Tete, in a press conference, yesterday, in Warri, lamented that the spill has also destroyed the aquatic lives and other riverine economic activities of the people.

According to him, the community is ready to battle the management of HEOSL, if they don’t carry out immediate clean-up of the affected areas, while also calling on the Delta State Government, security agencies, and other relevant bodies, to prevail on Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL to do the needful by providing relief materials, pay compensation to the community as well as stop the flow.

On his part the youth Chairman of Egbokodo Community, Emmanuel Ofeoritse Adjisha, expressed dismay over the spill, disclosing that HEOSL has ascertained the point of the spill while noting that the company’s response is slow.

Also speaking, the Treasurer of Egbokodo Community Trust, Amorighoye Eric Afejuku, said HEOSL should commence immediate clean-up of the entire area and provide relief materials to Egbokodo indigenes