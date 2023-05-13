Delta Commissioner hails Otuaro over Peace Builder award

Commissioner for Oil and Gas in Delta State, Chief Emmanuel Amgbaduba has extended his warmest congratulations to Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro,Esq. the Deputy Governor of Delta State, for being honored with the prestigious “Most Outstanding Peace Builder of the Year Award” at the National Daily 2022 Award of Excellence.

Amgbaduba commended Otuaro for his remarkable achievement and lauded his unwavering dedication to peace-building efforts within Delta State and beyond. He emphasized that the Deputy Governor’s extensive knowledge and expertise in conflict resolution, evident through his master’s degree, has consistently guided him in fulfilling his responsibilities effectively.

A statement by him reads, “As a public figure, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro has demonstrated great commitment to his role as the Deputy Governor, actively engaging in initiatives aimed at promoting peace and harmony in the state. His leadership and efforts have garnered widespread recognition and appreciation from the people of Delta State.”

He expressed the delight of Deltans, stating that they are exceptionally pleased with the recognition bestowed upon Otuaro. The Deputy Governor’s efforts in fostering peace have contributed significantly to the well-being and progress of the state, resonating deeply with the community.

The National Daily 2022 Award of Excellence honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in various fields.

Amgbaduba reaffirmed his confidence in the Deputy Governor’s capabilities and expressed his hope that this recognition would inspire and motivate him to continue his exceptional work in the field of peace-building. He emphasized the importance of fostering a harmonious environment for the overall development and progress of Delta State.