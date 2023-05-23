Delta CJ urged to order the release of 8 inmates

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Conference for the Actualisation of Human Rights, CAHR, has urged the Delta Delta Chief Judge and Prison Controller in the state to order the release of Mr Isiah Mumbor and seven others, saying they had served beyond their jail terms.

Coordinator of CAHR, Mr Omes Ogedegbe, who spoke to journalists in Warri, Delta State, said the suspects had served beyond their jail terms of 10 years and called for their release.

He said: “In the event the period of their imprisonment is made to run from December 13, 2016, the defendants had done a total of uninterrupted seven years and when the remission system or formula is put into consideration, the eight defendants have served their jail term.”

He gave the names of the suspects as Isaiah Mumbor, Kwale prison; Ife Freedom, Warri prison; Sunday Tiemo, Warri prison; Ernest Ateh, Whitehouse, Benin prison; John Adapamo, Oko prison, Edo State; Godspower Omoniyi, Enugu Maximum prison; Kemi Konyain, Warri prison and Godspower Ikoro, Agbor prison.