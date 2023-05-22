Delta CJ urged to order release of 8 inmates

By Jimitota Onoyume

Conference for the Actualisation of Human Rights, CAHR, has urged the Chief Judge and Prison Controller of Delta state to order the release of Mr Isiah Mumbor and seven others, saying they had served beyond their jail terms.

Coordinator of the group, Mr Omes Ogedegbe who spoke to journalists in Warri said the suspects had served beyond their jail term of ten years, adding that they should be released.

” In the event, the period of their Imprisonment is made to run from the 13th day of December 2016, the defendants had done a total of uninterrupted 7 years and when the remission system or formula is put into consideration, the 8 defendants have served their jail term.”.

He gave the names of the suspects as Isaiah Mumbor, Kwale Correctional Center Delta State, Ife Freedom, Warri Correctional Center, Sunday Uba Tiemo, Warri Correctional Centre, Ernest Ateh, Whitehouse, Benin Correctional Centre, John Adapamo, Oko Correctional Centre Edo State, God’spower Omoniyi, Enugu Maximum Correctional Centre, Kemi Konyain, Warri Correctional Centre and God’spower Ikoro, Agbor Correctional Centre, Delta State