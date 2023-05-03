Dehumanising working conditions of members provocative —NUPENG

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE issue of anti-labour policies and practicNUPes by employers in Nigeria has become a serious challenge to industrial peace.

Already, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has taken the problem as one its priorities.

In the Oil and Gas industry, Organised Labour through the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has remained undaunted in the struggle against unfair practices and precarious employment policies.

Commending the doggedness and commitment of members, NUPENG President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha, Afolabi Olawale, in a May Day message, among others, said “It is imperative to the working people to draw further attention to the plight of Nigeria Oil and Gas Workers so that concerned authorities and the general public can take appropriate actions for amelioration. Blue- collar workers in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Sector have continued to lament yet still exercise restrain over the increasing degeneration, indecency and precariousness of employment and working conditions in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.

“The Union is also using this auspicious day to condemn in totality the anti- Union behavior and employment tactics of some unscrupulous indigenous and multi-national employers who have unfortunately turned the Nigeria Local Content Law into ambits of slavery and precarious employment rather than a source of fulfilling employment and empowerment for teeming qualified young Nigerians.

“The leadership of the Union is also using this special day to commend the patriotic efforts of Petroleum Tanker Drivers who even in the face of unfavorable and harsh conditions of work including the parlors state of our highways and intimidation and harassment from some unscrupulous Security Forces are still working hard to ensure that factories and other businesses are kept running and homes are kept comfortable for Nigerians.

However, the Union will no longer condone unwarranted attacks, intimidation and burning of their Petroleum Trucks while on genuine and legal haulage of Petroleum products by some barbaric security agents most especially among the Nigeria Army Anti-Bunkering Task Force operating in the South-South region of the country, henceforth we will start to resist this because we cannot continue to fold our hands and watch our members lose their sources of livelihood in the hands of those armed men.”