Dear Bunmi, after lovemaking she wants us to remain friends

AGNES and I have been friends for ages. We grew up in the same neighbourhood and she tells me about her boyfriends, some of whom have been quite nasty to her.

I always give her some advice, but she doesn’t know I’m in love with her.

A few weeks ago, she came to my flat, after being let down by her latest boyfriend. I consoled her the best I could.

One thing led to the other and we found ourselves in my bedroom. The lovemaking was all I dreamt of, and more.

The next day, she was her chatty self again. She said we were better off forgetting what happened the previous night, as she wouldn’t want us to spoil our friendship.

Well, I don’t want to forget about it. I love her and want to be with her.

Should I let her know this?

Ephraim, by e-mail.

Dear Ephraim,

It is always difficult making the transition from friends to lovers.

It’s obvious that the thought hadn’t crossed your friend’s mind that you’re anything more than a mate, before you made love.

That’s why she believed your romp was nothing more than a drunken mistake.

Why don’t you tell her how you really feel about her? She might not return your feelings, but there is always a chance that she’ll realise she feels the same about you.

Being honest doesn’t necessarily have to stop the friendship you shared. So, what have you got to lose?!