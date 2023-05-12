Davido’s baby mama, Sophia laments financial bullying from Nigerian men

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has condemned men who financially bully women into staying in relationships with them, especially when children are involved.

She made the condemnations in a series of tweets via her Twitter page on Thursday.

Momodu asked why a man would force a woman to handle his fatherly responsibilities simply because the woman chose to leave and decided not to look back.

She wrote, “Financially bullying a woman into staying with you has got to be the most disgusting thing a man can do. Especially when children are involved.

“There’s got to be a special place in hell for people who intentionally punish innocent children. It’s been almost a year. Enough is enough!!!!

“Only in Nigeria! The laws don’t protect women or children & the men just do the absolute most! My goodness, the whole system just stinks!

“Why should it be ok for a man to force a woman to handle his responsibilities as a father simply because the woman chooses to move forward & refuses to look back? Honestly, it’s time to soro soke because ‘weyre lo poju ni country yi’.

“This cannot be ok. This should not be ok. So many women are forced into silence because these men use other ignorant women to bully & force the women they’re tormenting into silence.

“The amount of women going through financial abuse & being forced into silence in Nigeria is staggering. Who speaks for these women? Who defends them? Why is it ok for women to keep going through this?

“The enabling, the scheming, the lies & false narratives… ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

“So many women have had to resort to suicide concerning this systematic oppression & the ones who chose to be strong for their children are considered stubborn or problematic. The crazy thing in all of this is that you’ll find fellow ‘women’ dehumanising these innocent women. Haba”