Davido, Kunle Afolayan, Osimhen make list for national honours

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke aka Davido and ace filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan are among other notable Nigerians listed as recipients of the 2023 national awards.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs announced the awards in their various cadres.

Davido, popular for his sublime afrobeats songs both in Nigeria and the world, bagged the award of Officer Of The Order of The Niger (OON).

Afolayan, a multiple-award-winning movie producer whose productions are widely acknowledged to have facilitated the path to a new Nollywood, was also awarded the OON.

Meanwhile, Napoli and Super Eagles hotshot, Victor Osimhen, also made the list as he was awarded an MFR (Member of The Order of Federal Republic) after a phenomenal season with the Partenopei, helping them clinch their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Socialite and businessman Terry Waya was also awarded in the OFR (Order of the Federal Republic) cadre.

All the award recipients were asked to send a soft copy of their citation or resume to the ministry before May 31.

The ministry also expects the recipients to be physically present for the collection of their medals and certificates scheduled for June 1, 2023.