Data protection: Firm launches privacy academy

By Tunde Oso

THE move to standardise data protection received a boost recently with the launch of ‘The Privacy Academy’ by Privacy Network and Academy Limited.

Chairman of the Academy, Mr Uche Val Obi, in a statement sent to Vanguard explained that the move was inspired by a need to give a spotlight to privacy field which is still emerging in this clime, and to deepen skills in the area.

Obi stressed that both organisations, individuals and scholars stand to gain a lot from the offerings of the academy which begins its first class between July 5th and 6th July,2023 for associate programme.

He said that data protection was an emerging discipline with few professionals, hence the idea of the academy to provide professional course in different status which included associate, membership and fellowship.

He said, “A lot of works in terms of awareness, advocacy and skills deepening is needed to give this area exposure. Being a specialised field, people coming into the space needs to be trained, hence the academy initiative.

Director of Academy, Olumide Babalola stated that the idea of the Privacy Academy aimed to build a community of data professionals, develop a special and bespoke curriculum, boost professionalism and standardise data protection.

According to him, Nigeria was yet to have a standardise certificate issuing privacy entity.

“It is quite unfortunate that the only existing certificate issuing academy on privacy is in Europe. Our academy set up exists to fill this gap. This academy will churn out Nigeria compliant certification mechanism so professionals can be certified in Nigeria law and not European data protection”, he said.

He also called for a speedy passage of the data protection bill, adding that existing Nigerian Data Protection Regulations, NDPR was not a principal legislation and not comprehensive enough.