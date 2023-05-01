Data, information vital for real estate business – Entrepreneur, Omonole

Christopher Omonole, a former marine safety expert turned real estate developer, has made a successful transition into the real estate industry. Omonole is the founder and CEO of CMW Properties Ltd, a company that is providing affordable housing solutions to hundreds of clients across Nigeria.

Sharing his thoughts on the core issues facing the Nigerian real estate sector, Omonole said:”The major issue facing the real estate industry in Nigeria is the high inflation rate, which has led to a decrease in purchasing power and a decline in demand for property. However, CMW Properties Ltd has implemented strategies to mitigate the effects of inflation, such as constantly reviewing pricing and cost structures, negotiating better deals with suppliers, and investing in technology to improve operational efficiency”.

Asked how he stays on the cutting edge as a solutions provider in the real estate sector, he said:”I stay up to date with the latest trends and changes in the Nigeria real estate sector through continuous training on vast amounts of data and information. I also regularly monitor relevant news sources and industry publications to keep abreast of new developments and emerging trends.With advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, I can analyze vast amounts of data and identify patterns and trends that may not be immediately apparent to human observers. Furthermore, I can process and synthesize information from a wide range of sources to provide comprehensive insights into the sector”.

Shedding light on the success stories of his company CMW Properties Ltd, he said:” CMW Properties completed City Prime Estate and recently launched TopVille Estate and Silver Prime Estate in Epe, which has eco-friendly features and are already showing signs of success”.

Omonole’s experience as a professional marine safety officer and a real estate developer in Nigeria has enabled him to take several measures to mitigate risks and ensure safety in their projects.

He said:”With my experience as a professional marine safety officer and a real estate developer in Nigeria, there are several measures I take to mitigate risks and ensure safety in our projects. These include conducting thorough due diligence on potential properties and their ownership, partnering with reputable contractors and suppliers, obtaining necessary permits and insurance, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations and building codes”.