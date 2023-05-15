Daniel Onjeh felicitates Benue Gov-elect, Hyacinth Alia at 57

The 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Com. Daniel Onjeh has joined millions of well-wishers in Benue State and across the world to felicitate with the Benue State Governor-Elect, the Very Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

In a statement issued today to the Press, Com. Onjeh says he was grateful to God for His exceeding grace, mercy and divine favour upon Father Alia’s life, which successfully saw him through 32 unbroken years of assiduous service in the Priesthood.

Onjeh added that it was gratifying and a huge relief to the Benue people that God has blessed them with a true servant leader, as Father Alia would be stepping into the saddle as Governor at a time when Benue was tethering on the brinks of becoming a parlous state. He added that through God’s enduring mercy and guidance; and Father Alia’s selfless and visionary leadership, Benue State shall soon rise to greatness once again.

“Father Alia personifies absolute integrity, diligence, astuteness, selflessness and piety, which amongst other personal qualities enabled him to attain such huge milestones at his young age. We are exceedingly proud that Father Alia is bringing his several decades of vast experience in the service of God and humanity to bear in achieving a colossal paradigm shift in the governance, administration and development of Benue State,” noted Onjeh in the Press Statement.

The statement further enjoined all Benue citizens to seize the momentous occasion to seek God’s face in prayers for Father Alia’s overall well-being; as well as for the peace, unity and rapid development of Benue State under the incoming administration.

“Finally, on behalf of my family, friends and political associates, I pray that God should continue to grant Father Alia more wisdom, good health, discernment and peace of mind to steer Benue State to greater heights, while wishing him unprecedented success in his stewardship as Governor of Benue State come May 29th, 2023,” stated Onjeh.

