Dangote Refinery will stabilise Naira, impact lives of Nigerians – Shettima

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima said the Dangote Refinery will help stabilise the naira and impact the lives of Nigerians.

Shettima gave this assurance while speaking at the commissioning of the refinery in Lagos on Monday.

According to him, the project had rubbished the stereotypical negative narratives about Nigeria and Africa, as usually portrayedin the Western Media.

The former governor of Borno State described the inauguration as one of the greatest days in the nation’s history.

Shettima said the project has huge prospects of reversing Nigeria and Africa’s reliance on imported petroleum products.

He expressed the optimism that the project should get a very wide coverage, so that the world can begin to tell a new story about the continent.

Shettima said, “Africa is not all about the crisis in Sudan, Africa is not all about poverty, Africa is not all about deprivation and destitution, Africa is not all about insecurity, I hope the CNN, the BBC, and the Sky News of this world will be around to give maximum coverage to this function.”

He commended Nigerian entrepreneurs who have already embarked on similar projects, noting that the incoming government led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will do everything possible to upscale and sustain the tempo of the refinery project.

Recall that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Project, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited owned by Aliko Dangote, was commissioned earlier today (Monday) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The facility is located at Dangote Industries Free Zone, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, and expected to process crude oil grades from the continent of Africa, Asia and America, with a delivery of a surplus of close to 38 million litres of petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel for Nigeria daily

The refinery is also expected to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day and transforms crude oil into different usage of petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and kerosene.

The refinery will produce Euro-V quality gasoline and diesel, as well as jet fuel and polypropylene.

The firm stated that the facility was designed to process a large variety of crudes including many of the African crudes, some of the Middle Eastern crudes and the United States Light Tight Oil.