Dangote Refinery: I’m happy to leave our economy in very competent hands – Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari , Monday said that he is happy to leave Nigeria’s economy in very competent hands.

The outgoing President disclosed this in his speech at the inauguration of Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

According to him: “‘This mega industry we are commissioning today is a clear example of what can be achieved when entrepreneurs are encouraged and supported and when an enabling environment is created for investments and for businesses to thrive.

‘‘I am confident that my successor, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will sustain the improvement in our economic and business environment and strengthen the framework of our public private partnership policies to accelerate the pace of our economic growth and development.

‘‘I am happy to leave our economy in very competent hands.

Advising other business men and women to toe in the same direction, Buhari opined: ‘‘I urge and encourage our other great entrepreneurs to emulate this iconic Nigerian industrialist and join the Government in accelerating our growth in order to realize our country’s globally recognized economic potential.

‘‘When I travel around Africa and meet and engage my brother Heads of State (and I am delighted some of their Excellences are here) I often sense a quiet expectation that our country is blessed with resources and human capacity to lead Africa’s rise to economic prosperity and the attainment of Agenda 2063 – ‘The Africa we all want”.