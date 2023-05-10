Dangote, Otedola, Ooni of Ife, others grace Zainab Marwa’s book launch

Dangote and Otedola

By Kingsley Omonobi

Billionaire businessmen, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Femi Otedola top the list of private sector leaders who are expected to join state governors, ministers and other eminent personalities at the public presentation of a book: 101 Nigerian Women of Impact, authored by a member of the Presidential Transition Committee, Barrister Zainab Marwa.

Zainab is the daughter of former Lagos Military Administrator and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd).

The book presentation scheduled for Tuesday 16th May 2023 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, will be chaired by Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ọjájá II, and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar will attend as royal fathers of the day.

According to the author, Barr. Zainab Marwa, the book “document’s the achievements of Nigerian women who have excelled in their diversified career paths so as to serve as an inspiration to more women to keep the pursuit of their aspirations alive.”

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director Media and Advocacy said, “The global unveiling of the book was hosted by the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York, USA on March 8, 2023 in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

“Special guests who spoke at the US event include: Ambassador George Edokpa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN; Erelu Bisi Fayemi, former Chairperson of Nigerian Governors Wives Forum; Ambassador Lot Egopija, Consul General of Nigeria in New York; Mrs. Chioma Hope Uzodimma, wife of Imo State governor and Fatima Kakuri, Special Adviser to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, among others.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina will present the book review while well celebrated compere, Ebere Young will host the event as master of ceremony.

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen and the Director General, National Centre for Women Development, Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir are expected to lead other top government functionaries to the occasion.

Also expected at the event are wives of state governors, top female politicians and members of the diplomatic corps and heads of foreign missions in Nigeria including United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale and UNODC Country Representative, Mr. Oliver Stolpe.