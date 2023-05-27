Cyberbullying: WRAHP trains young girls on protection

…..Says effects on mental health severe

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of young girls how to protect themselves from cyberbullying, Women’s Rights and Health Project, WRAHP, through her Ireti Young Leadership Program organized a one-day sensitization programme for students in secondary school as a way of commemorating the 2023 International Children’s Day.

With the theme, “Cyberbullying and Its Effect among Young Girls”, the Executive Director, WRAHP, Bose Ironsi, disclosed that the programme was initiated to address the problem of cyberbullying among young girls. Adding that the sensitization would help the young girls on how to recognize, respond and report cyberbullying.

Lamenting the alarming statistics of cyberbullying and harassment among minors, Ironsi said, it calls for concern, as cyberbullying could have a severe impact on the mental, physical and emotional well-being of young girls. Adding that, the dangerous part of cyberbullying is that it is not really acknowledged as a crime.

According to her, “Girls are more likely than boys to be both victims and perpetrators of cyberbullying. 15percent of teen girls have been the target of at least four different kinds of abusive online behaviours, compared with six percent of boys. The use of digital space and electronic gadgets differentiates cyberbullying from traditional bullying.

“Our research shows that the majority of the girls have suffered some series of cyberbullying and because we are in the digital age, the only way we could help is to expose them to information to be able to protect themselves.

“We are aware that the rate of this menace is increasing day in, day out and it is our responsibility to address the menace. Sensitization of young girls will play a crucial role in strengthening the capacity of young girls against cyberbullying.

“We are determined to go to other schools both private and public schools, to educate them on issues relating to cyberbullying. It is good to have fun but we discovered that cyberbullying is a reality that must be addressed”, she added.

Speaking on the effect of cyberbullying, Oreoluwa Lesi, Founder, Women Technology Empowerment Centre, WTEC, said, the effect of cyberbullying include loss of confidence, inferiority complex, negative reaction from bullying, wrong decision, loss of self-esteem among others.

Lesi explained that young girls should prevent themselves from cyberbullying by documenting a series of cyberbullying as evidence, block the person, and reporting on the platform that such cyberbullying has taken place. Adding that, young girls should confide in trusted adults for proper advice, “If cyberbullying is happening in your school, church, mosque, report to appropriate authority”, she advised.

In her reaction, one of the students, Jennifer, who is also the head girl of Primewill City College, said that the sensitization programme was an eye-opener. “Now, I know that, it is always good to speak out, as well as not to share personal information including home address, and school address about oneself on the internet. The programme was educational and good for young girls.

“Cyberbullying is the use of technology to harass, threaten, embarrass, or target another person. The use of Cyberbullying can happen at any time, anywhere and to anyone unlike traditional bullying, which is often confined to a physical location”, she said.

Ironsi added that, “A core component of WRAHP which is the Ireti Young Leadership Program is an initiative that is aimed at increasing the access of Youth to comprehensive information and services on Sexual Reproductive Health, Violence, all forms of abuse and leadership capacity to champion issues of health and development for in-school and out-of-school young adolescents and young people in Nigeria through information sharing, capacity building and mentorship”.