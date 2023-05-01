‘Cute couple’, Fans react as wedding photos of Davido, Chioma emerge on social media

Fans of afrobeats star, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido have reacted to the wedding photos of the singer and his wife, Chioma which recently emerged on the internet.

Recall that the couple was said to have tied the knot in a very private ceremony after the loss of their son, Ifeanyi.

Over the weekend, Chioma had marked her birthday with Davido penning a romantic message to her in honour of the birth anniversary.

Shortly after the celebration post, photos of the singer would soon take over the internet with fans interested in the pictures.

God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU! ❤️❤️❤️”



Credit: Tiktok | swissarts0 May 1, 2023

@adanwaenyi23: Congratulations to them. I’m so happy for Chioma.

@am_deebanks: It’s all love

@vawulencehater: Happy married life to them. Their union is blessed.

@emmyjoe07: I wish them well…

@OloladeSamson_: This is what we want to see

@AdukeStargurl: Cute couple.