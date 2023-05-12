Customs Zone B commended for first quarter scorecard

By Eguono Odjegba

For its relentless war against smuggling, economic sabotage, and trafficking of offensive items, officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B, recently bagged a Letter of Commendation from the Customs Headquarters.

The Unit Controller, Comptroller Musa Jalo who disclosed the above during a press briefing to showcase the scorecard of the unit’s performance in the first quarter of this year, further disclosed that the unit recorded the seizures of assortments of questionable items, including firearms, illicit substances and contraband trade items running into hundreds of millions of naira in value between January and March; and between March and April 2023.

Speaking on the award, Jalo said, “I am happy to inform you that our renewed effort has been recognised by the Comptroller General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) CFR and his management team by giving the Unit a Letter of Commendation to the Unit.”

Jalo said the unit and its officers and men are hugely grateful for the commendation, noting that it will spur them to do much more, noting “This would go a long way in boosting the morale of the Officers and Men of the Unit.”

The statement made available to our reporter by the Unit Public Relations Officer, SC l Sulaiman noted that seized items outside the primary task of the customs service have also been handed over to the relevant agencies of government.

According to Jalo, his officers and men “made a total of One Hundred and Eighty Eight (188) seizures of Seventeen (17) different prohibited items with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Six Hundred and Twenty-Eight Million, Two Hundred and Eighty-Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty Naira and Sixty-Two Kobo (N628, 286, 660.62K)” during the period under review.

The seizures which he said were made at different locations within the zone, include One (1) Used Mitsubishi Canter with Registration Number AKR 10 XG conveying Sacks of Cannabis Sativa otherwise known as Marijuana concealed with Bags of Cassava flakes (Garri) and Sawdust along Bungudu-Tsafe Road in Zamfara State on 6th April 2023.

After physical examination, the vehicle was found to contain 46 sacks of Marijuana, with a street value of Two Million, Sixty Nine Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-Four Naira and Forty Kobo (N2, 069,144.40K, he further disclosed.

Jalo said the Marijuana together with its means of conveyance would be handed over to Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action, he added that operatives of the unit also on 23rd March 2023 intercepted a suspicious white illegal narcotic substance together with Two (2) and One (1) locally made pistol in the course of our anti-smuggling operations at Maigatari axis of Jigawa State; while a lone male suspect found with the item was arrested.

He further explained that while the suspected illegal substance together with the male suspects was brought to the office, NDLEA officials who were invited to screen the substance to determine its true nature, identified it as opium, with a total weight of Four Hundred and Forty-Two grams (422g), and a street value of Thirty-One Million, Eighteen Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty-Eight Naira and Ninety Eight Kobo (N31, 018,568.98K) only.

“The 422 grams of Opium Substance together with the suspects and 1 locally made pistol were handed over to the NDLEA Kaduna State Command on 30th March 2023 for further investigation”, he said.

The anti-smuggling czar said “in a related development, on 25th April 2023 at about 1130hrs, our operatives while on stop and search operations also arrested One (1) Used Volkswagen Golf driven by a Nigerien citizen along Jibia-Katsina Road. During the operation, the patrol officers observed and identified a sack in the vehicle that was later opened, and assorted Military camouflaged shirts, trousers, and T-shirts were found.”

He disclosed that whereas the Nigerien Citizen was arrested on his way to deliver the Twenty-Two (22) pairs of Foreign Tactical Military Camouflage Shirts and Trousers and another Twenty-Five (25) pieces of Military Camouflage T-Shirts to an unknown person in Katsina; both the suspect and illegal uniforms have been handed over to the Directorate of Security Services (DSS).

Other items intercepted by the unit include 140 Jerry cans (25 litres each) of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) with DPV of Two Million, Seven Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Thirty-Nine Naira (N2, 746,639.00) and 1, 147 Jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (25 litres each) worth Two Million One Hundred and Sixty-Seven Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty-Seven Naira Ninety-Five Naira, (N2, 167,657.95; which he explained been auctioned and the proceeds remitted to the coffers of the Federal Government in line with the extant laws and guidelines; and as directed by the Customs Headquarters.

Other seized items are 5 units of used vehicles, being 5 means of conveyance; foreign parboiled rice; imported vegetable oil; imported pastas; foreign secondhand clothing and secondhand shoes; foreign milk and used auto batteries.