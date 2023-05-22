Customs to commission N19.6bn headquarters building tomorrow

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will commission its N19.6o5 billion new headquarters building in Abuja, this morning.

The Deputy Comptroller-General (Research and Policy) Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, who briefed the journalists this evening, described the edifice as “a smart building” with start-of-the art technology to monitor the nation’s borders.

Conceived in 2002, Mr. Adeniyi who is the Chairman of the Commissioning Committee, disclosed that the building underwent a number of re-designs and modifications before its completion by the current administration.

The building to be Commissioned by out-going President Muhammadu has a 12in-floor tower which adds colour to the five floors of the three wings.