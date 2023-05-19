Customs seizes truckload of donkey meat in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi state area command says that it has seized a truck loaded with donkey meat, skin and hide intended to be smuggled out of the country.

The Kebbi state comptroller of customs, Dr Ben Oramalugo said that the operation was carried out by his men including the police and the army following intelligence report that some unscrupulous elements were on the way out of the country through Bunza to Maje with sacks of donkey meat, skins and hide.

He added that in the course of the operation, his officers were attacked by the smugglers who vandalized their vehicle during the three-day marathon operation which succeeded in seizing the truck and no one was hurt.

Similarly, four used vehicles comprising Toyoto Camry 2013 and two used Honda Jazz 2005,55 baled of second-hand clothes, 4,925 liters of PMS,13 bags of foreign parboiled rice, and 5 kegs of vegetable oil among other contraband items were seized by customs in Kebbi state all with a duty paid value of seventy-one million, two hundred and eighty-seven (N71,287,056).

In the area of revenue, mister Ben said that in the month of April 2023, his command generated one hundred and twenty-seven million, three hundred and sixty-four thousand as revenue from various points where the command operates in the state.

He attributed the achievements to engagements with stakeholders, applying advices received from community leaders and indigenous retired and serving security personnel in the state.

He warned criminal elements to relocate to another state because his command will smoke them out wherever they are as he will make Kebbi too hot for them.

The comptroller thanked his team while urging them to maintain the tempo.