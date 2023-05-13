Customers lament, as telecos tackle banks over N120bn USSD debt

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Bank customers have said they believe that the adverse consequences of the clash between banks and telecommunications firms would be more on the banking public than the banks who they claim owed them.

Recall that the telecommunications operators in Nigeria, yesterday unplugged their support on the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) platform to the banks, causing bank customers difficulty in accessing online banking transactions that depend on the platform.

These are transactions done on the mobile phones like fund transfers through short codes, checking of bank details and account balances, among others done even without data or internet connections.

Vanguard gathered authoritatively that the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has given the telecom companies, telcos in Nigeria go-ahead to withdraw their USSD services to the banks, following growing debt which has accumulated to over N120b.

Vanguard also gathered authoritatively that to broker peace the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy had called a meeting between the NCC, telcos and the banks on Thursday, hoping to find a middle ground, but the banks and their regulator shunned the meeting.

Apparently, for that reason, the Minister permitted the NCC to grant operators request to disconnect the banks.

Recall that the telcos and banks have had a running dispute over debts accrued from unpaid charges agreed to the Telcos upon whose platforms the USD services emanate to service the bank customers.

Several interventions had been made between the NCC, CBN, and relevant ministries, yet the debt profile allegedly kept rising.

While telcos consistently say banks are nonchalant over their payment obligations to them, the banks in turn appear not to have any defence to why the debt keeps accumulating.

As at the last two interventions by the NCC, CBN and Minister of Communications between 2020 and 2022 the debt profiles were between N42b and N80b, but today a reliable source from the Operators say it has climbed above N120b, vowing that nothing will stop them from withdrawing the services from 7.00pm, yesterday.

Providing more details on the development later, umbrella body of the telcos, the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators in Nigeria, ALTON, issued a statement confirming that its members have gotten the nod to withdraw USSD services rendered to the banks.

The statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Head of Operations of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo and Gbolahan Awonuga respectively, said the approval was granted because despite multi-party stakeholder efforts to resolve the situation and prevent any impact on services, especially the efforts made by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami and the NCC, the banks have continued to incur greater and greater debt, without making the commensurate payments.

According to the statement, “every time some progress is made, the Deposit Money Banks, DMBs come up with reasons to take stakeholders several steps back, in this matter.”

“ Members of the public will recall that Mobile Network Operators, MNOs and DMBs have had protracted disagreements concerning the appropriate USSD pricing model for financial transactions, transparency of charges, mode of collection and liability for payment of the outstanding and continuous service fees due to the MNOs (which currently stands at over N120 Billion).

“Due to the inability of MNOs and DMBs to reach an agreement on the issues, MNOs in 2021 sought to disconnect DMBs due to the unpaid debts which stood at N42 Billion as of that time.

“ It is now obvious that the level of debt is unsustainable given the time/value huge cost of the continuous upgrade and operation of the systems and infrastructure dedicated to supporting USSD transactions of DMBs.

“In view of the foregoing, unless DBMs meet their debt obligations, MNOs will disconnect all banks indebted to them for USSD services rendered, “ the statement added.

Although, the statement did not state when the action will take effect, Vanguard gathered reliably that disconnection started 7.00pm yesterday.

Customers

Bank customers lament, say action will hit banking public more than the banks.

At the backdrop of the hardships faced by banks’ customers yesterday in online money transfers and other digital transactions, the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria, BCAN, has disagreed with the measure taken by the telcos to address the controversy.

They believe that the adverse consequences would be more on the banking public than the banks who they claim owed them.

Speaking to Vanguard on the development, President of Bank Customers Association of Nigeria, BCAN, Dr. Uju Ogubunka, said the parties, the two industries, in the dispute should have relied on their regulatory authorities for amicable resolutions or submit to arbitration by third parties.

He stated: “This shouldn’t have happened this way; unplugging the financial system from digital networks in the technology driven world of today is just not acceptable.

“The two industries have regulators, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, for the telcos, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for the banks. The telcos should have relied on these regulators to address the disagreement instead of plunging the entire society into the monetary difficulties.

“There are also other arbitration channels they could have explored instead of a unilateral action.

“It was not necessary for them to have gone this far especially without notice, more so that their customers were also affected.

“The BCAN would have intervened to bring amicable settlement if we were consulted.

I also expected the banks to communicate the customers and explain the challenges instead of leaving them in the dark, even more so that the customers would be thinking that the problem was from the banks.”