Cultists return to Rivers community, kill 4 vigilante members

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— NO fewer than four persons have been killed in Ndele community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State by cultists, who returned to the community after two years of estrangement.

The victims were members of two local vigilante groups providing security in the area, the Rundele Security Peace and Advisory Committee, RUSPAC, and members of Emohua Local Government Vigilante Service, EMOVIS.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists, who invaded the community with a tricycle, commonly called Keke, and an 18-seater commercial bus last night also whisked away some of the unidentified victims.

A source privy to the development named three members of RUSPAC, Ejike Kekwaru, Onyema Kekwaru, Endurance Nmekini, and one other, who is a member of EMOVIS, whose name could not be ascertained at press time as the victims.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, alleged that the killers were cultists, who were years back chased out of the community by RUSPAC for belonging to the cult group terrorising the community then.

It said when the badly armed unrepentant cultists arrived the community, they chanted their slogans and mentioned their (cultists) names that they were backed to the community after the RUSPAC members chased them into the bush.

The source said the cultists said they had returned to reclaim their territory from the local vigilante groups.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, could not confirm the report.