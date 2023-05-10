Cult War In Ondo: Three killed, 10 others injured

— Killers took away corpses

— We’ll get killers, Amotekun Commander, assures

— We’re on top of the situation – Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three persons were feared killed in Owo, Ondo state, during a bloody clash between two rival cult groups in the ancient town.

Meanwhile, tension had enveloped the town following the ugly incident.

No fewer than ten others were seriously injured during the clash which occurred at about 9 pm on Tuesday.

The cause of the clash remained unknown as at press time.

But sources alleged that it had to do with leadership tussle amongst the rival cult groups in the town.

Vanguard gathered that the corpses were taken away by the killers.

Speaking with newsmen, the state Commander of the security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who confirmed the breakdown of law and order said that his men have been deployed to the town to bring the situation under control

Adeleye said no arrest has been made but that the perpetrators would be brought to book soonest.

Also, the state police command, said that detectives were yet to track down the killers.

The State Police Command Spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, told newsmen that “The Police is currently on patrol within Owo, I spoke with the Area Commander and DPO, and no one is ready to report or even assist with information.

“However, the anti-cultism men have been deployed.”

Odunlami appealed to the residents to go about their normal businesses as the state police command was on top of the situation.