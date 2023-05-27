CSR: NIMASA donates Skill Centre, Lecture theatre in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Minister of Transport ,Mu’azu Jaji Sambo and the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA)Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh have commissioned projects across Kaduna State as part of the Agency’s corporate social responsibility.

The projects included an Entrepreneurship skills acquisition centre located at Unguwan Juma in Zaria and Twin lecture theatres at the permanent site of the Kaduna State University( KASU) .

The twin lecture theatre and the entrepreneurship acquisition centre were

donated by NIMASA.

The skill acquisition centre located in Zaria according to NIMASA , has facilities such as: electrical, mechanical, sewing, technical, and welding learning facilities among others for the training of women and youths.

Minister Sambo who spoke at the commissioning, said the projects were part of the legacies of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to improve education as a basic need for economic development and commended NIMASA for the initiative.

The Minister said “as we count down to the inauguration of a new government, I count it both an honour and a privilege to stand before the good people of Nigeria to commission projects that will have a life-changing impact on our nation’s history. The projects to be commissioned here today stand as a testament to the unending commitment of the Federal Government to building structures with long-lasting socio-economic rewards.”

“Over the past few weeks, we have travelled across the nation to commission lofty projects by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, and I dare say that NIMASA has displayed to Nigerians and indeed the whole world that the Agency is a socially responsible organization, playing its part in poverty alleviation through the development of projects targeted at human capacity development.”

“Today we will commission one such project: the Twin Lecture theater donated to the Kaduna State University by NIMASA.

This will further provide a comfortable learning environment for our students and serve as a centre for the development of competencies in the Maritime Sector at large.”

“Let me also state that the Kaduna State University is one of the budding Universities in the country that deserves every attention to make it an envy of other learning institutions across the globe. Indeed, the delivery of the twin lecture theaters which is fitted with modern learning gadgets has further advanced the university’s repute.”

“I want to commend, the Director General of NIMASA, who is also a son of the soil for the completion of this laudable project and to further advise the leadership of Kaduna State University to pay more attention to the transport sector especially the blue economy where there are numerous opportunities for the youth.”

“I want to deeply appreciate my brother, the Governor of Kaduna State, his Excellency Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai for the support his has given us throughout the delivery of this project,” he said.

He commended the Board of the Agency, members of the Executive Management, Top Management and Staff of NIMASA, and their contractors for the successful delivery of these projects “which will hopefully serve the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He reiterated that the ministry of transport would continue to do its part in Transportation infrastructural development across Nigeria, adding that “our commitment to this remains unwavering. We shall continue to support every development in the transport sector that would lead to the realization of economic growth for the benefit of every Nigerian.”

The Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, saus that the NIMASA skill acquisition centre is one of the centres located across the six geo-political zones of the country.

According to him, higher institutions in all geo political zones of the country were benefitting from the Agency under her Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

“Our desire as an Agency is to ensure young Nigerians acquire skills to make them self-dependent and productively engaged. We are also developing such centres in Niger, Lagos, Anambra, Gombe, Bayelsa and Rivers States. This is also aimed at fighting insecurity on land which will have a multiplier effect on security in the maritime domain”, he said.

“These intervention projects are part of NIMASA’s policy on infrastructural development of educational system in the country. These projects we are commissioning today are the first of its kind in line with our policy. We are doing similar projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.”

“We have selected two key areas where we believe if we tackle them head-on, we will be able to address some of the challenges that we are having in terms of security. These areas include education and job creation. This is why in Zaria, we are commissioning skill acquisition centre to address the challenges of job creation of over 60% of the teeming youths in Nigeria.”

“The idea is to see how we can apply non-kinetic approach to the security challenges bedeviling this country. This security challenge is not only peculiar to the areas where we have water, but also land. Because most of the crimes that we are experiencing today, start on land and end on water. This is why we have to touch everywhere.”

“We will continue to contribute our own quota to the development of this country in terms of maritime and in terns of security,and on or our own waterway security,” he said.

At the Kaduna State University,the outgoing Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, represented by the Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe harped on the commitment of Kaduna State Government to education and thanked NIMASA for completing the project in record time.

The Emir of Zazzau, Amb Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli commended NIMASA for siting the Project in his emirate and assured that the centre would be maintained for the benefit of the citizens.

Emir Bamalli who said the need for skills acquisition cannot be overemphasized, explained that “this project will be of immense benefit to the people of Zaria and the country at large.”

“Strategic investment in human capital is key to the development of any nation and that is why I am always preaching for entrepreneurship and for us to graduate from rent seeking jobs.”

The Royal father commendef NIMASA DG for sponsoring 2,500 young people at the Maritime Training Institute , pointing out that he had empowered them for life.