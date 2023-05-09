Crude oil theft: MT Heroic Idun won’t be released, except… — Gambo, CNS

By Evelyn Usman

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, yesterday, declared that a rogue tanker, MT Heroic Idun, and its 26 crew members that were ordered to be released, after a plea bargain by the court, last week, would not be released until the penalties were paid.

The vessel was arrested nine months ago, in Equatorial Guinea, after a failed attempt to lift crude oil from Nigerian waters without clearance, and raising the false alarm that pirates were pursuing it.

However, after much push for an out-of court settlement, by the affected countries, the vessel and 26 crew members among who were citizens of India, Sri-Lanka, Pakistan and Poland were ordered to be released after a plea bargain.

But giving an update on the development, Vice Admiral Gambo said: “It is to be noted that the vessel and crew will not be released until the penalty and restitution are paid as well as public apologies made in the print and electronic media in Nigeria and Llyod’s list.“The successful arraignment and conviction of Motor Tanker HEROIC IDUN and her crew arrested last August, sentenced after a plea bargain to pay N5 million as penalty for the charge and $15 million as restitution to the country, is a resilient indication that the Nigerian Navy, as the nation’s maritime sentinel, will stop at nothing to ensure the domain is safer for sustainable development of the nation’s blue economy.”