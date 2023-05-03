Cross River Election Tribunal: JUSUN strike disrupts sitting in Calabar

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN

…We can’t sit today, new date would be communicated – Secretary

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Ongoing Strike action by Judiciary Staff Union, JUSUN, Cross River branch has disrupted the activities of the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal Panel 1, sitting in Calabar.

Vanguard gathered that the halting of proceedings followed the Tribunals inability to access the High Court Complex Calabar, supposed venue for the Tribunal sittings.

Findings showed that journalists and other interested parties who had arrived the venue at 9:30 as the Tribunal inauguration was scheduled for 10: 00 am could not enter the venue as the complex was locked with several strike action notices were pasted at the gate of the premises.

Some officials of the Tribunal including the secretary of the Panel, Akawu Bambur wasn’t allowed in to the premises, he however expressed worry over the Tribunal inability to sit due to the strike.

His words:” We had discussed with them (the judiciary workers), that they should allow us to sit, they agreed, but surprisingly today we can’t gain entrance into the venue.

“We will communicate a new date because for today we cannot sit, you can see that everywhere is locked,” Akawu said.

Recall that Vanguard had reported that JUSUN in a jointly signed notice by its Chairman , Com. Enya Ertoti and Asst. Sec. Ashikebesang Eugene advised its members to remain at home from Tuesday ,2nd May until further notice over unresolved demands by the state government.

Their demands include: “implementation of the Constitutional provision of the financial autonomy of the judiciary, payment of the 66 per cent balance, and consolidated judiciary salary structure,” amongst others.