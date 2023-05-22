C’River: President Buhari gives succour to flood victims, donates relief materials

Hon Min of state for power , Hon Jeddy Agba during the handing over 9f relief materials to NEMA, SEMA for onward distribution to flood victims of 2022 in Cross River state on Monday in Calabar

…distributes household/ food items , building materials others

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in Collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency , NEMA , SEMA have donated items worth millions of Nigeria to flood victims of 2022 in Cross River state.

Vanguard gathered that the flood victims spread across seven Local government areas of the state recieved over 30 different items including non food items , nutritional packs ( Food items) as well as building materials.

President Mohammadu Buhari said the federal government will continue to warm Nigerians living in flood prone areas and also relocate them when necessary President Buhari represented by the Minister of State for Power ,Hon. Jeddy Agba said relocating people from their ancestral homes was difficult but added that the federal government won’t stop creating awareness and constantly alerting the people living in such areas.

He said:” I was sent here by President Buhari to oversee and hand over relief materials including non food item, nutritional packs, building materials to flood victim.

“Flood is a natural phenomenon, it is not premeditated, it comes once the once rain is heavy, when the happens, the banks overflow .

“We can only warn people who live in vulnerable areas / flood prone areas , we are not compensating. , We are only trying to alleviate the suffering of the affected person.

“Relocation is very difficult , but we will increase awareness , and relocate them to higher grounds when such need arises.

“This people are in their ancestral homes and it’s very difficult to convince them to leave, but we will keep creating the needed awareness always to keep the people at alert especially now.

“We are grateful to President Buhari who deemed it fit to alleviate the plight of our people.We are aware that no amount of relief material provided by the Federal government can replace the effect of the flood .

“However the items will help in softening the plight of our people. Let me also state that it is not just a physical distribution of material rather it represents compassion , empathy of President Buhari towards our people,” Agba stated.

On his part , Director General , NEMA, Mustahpa Ahmed said they are very prepared for the flood as predicted by NIMet and other meteorological agencies adding that thru have intensified efforts in ensuring that people living in flood prone areas across the country were well informed.

Ahmed represented by Asst. Director , Relief & Rehabilitation, NEMA , Suleiman Mohammed said they have discussed and analized the possible effects of the flood.

According to him , they have carried out stakeholders meetings to alert people of the flood including state government all in a bid to reduce the effect of the flood .

“We have been carrying out sensitisation from federal, states and LGAs , we produce jingles , pamphlets and we also engage the services of town criers , not forgetting our collaboration with NOA all in a bid to ensure that our people are not caught off guard.

“We shall intensify efforts to make sure that more people are kept abreast especially about information released by NIMet, in real time.

Although team of experts have met to analyze the possible effect , so as part of measures to mitigate against a devastating effect of the flood we shall not relent in creating the needed awareness from Federal , state and local government ,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the flood affected LGAs, Hon Egbun Odama lauded President Mohammadu Buhari for his magnanimity adding that it was unprecedented.