C’River: Otu takes oath of office as 18th Governor

…to revisit ,Bakassi, Tinapa , Obudu ranch, others

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The newly sworn-in governor of Cross River state , Sen. Bassey Otu has disclosed that his administration will partner with credible international development institutions in formulating a medium term sustainable development plan in line with the state 30 years development strategy.

Governor Otu who made the disclosure after he was sworn in as 18th governor of Cross River on Monday at the U.J Esuene sports stadium in Calabar said his administration will restructure its debt while ensuring that the state will move forward with a realistic budget.

His words:” This is the Government of Cross Riverians by Cross Riverians for all Cross Riverians and non-Cross Riverians in our land.

“This government will bear no insignia of discrimination in belief, origin or gender. Women and men, young and old, educated and non-educated will be carried along and treated as equal before the law I joined politics to provide service to humanity and nothing more.

“I have spent my gifting opportunities in the legislative and my creative convictions in advancing the course of humanity and I intend to leverage on those templates in providing the best governance to the people of Cross River State.

“Fellow Cross Riverians, it is not lost on us the enormous work that must be done and the weight of built up-expectations. Therefore we shall manage time effectively to rewriting the trajectory of our corporate aspirations in line with our collective dreams in divine destiny.

“We are ready to heat the ground running from today. Already we have designed and reviewed our strategic road map to guide our actions as we kickoff.

“However, owing to the premium we attach to planning and fiscal discipline we have collaborated with credible international development institutions in formulating a medium term sustainable development plan in line with the Cross River State 30 years development strategy in order to set the path for desire outcomes for our State.

“We are excited to be here at a time like this; for champions are made in trying moments. We are confident and determined to restructure our huge debt stock while strengthening our fiscal pasture.

“We hope to engage with the Labour Union dispassionately on the feasible and sustainable paths for dealing with our depleting civil service, given that over 75% of our manpower will be retiring before December, 2024.The same worrisome narrative applies to backlog of staff promotion with corresponding severance burden in excess of 54 billion.

“Within our People-First agenda; Safety, peaceful co-existence and security of lives and properties are major pillars for my administration. For the few who take pride in criminality, there shall be no hiding place and only two options are on the table: turn a new leaf within our upcoming amnesty window or vacate Cross River State without delay. Our administration shall have zero tolerance for criminality in whatever form or shade.

“We shall expand our footprint on total Healthcare and Education Spending per Capita. We will curb gender based violence and institutionalize Cross River as the clearest, greenest and safest in our country.The State will be given an immediate facelift through critical infrastructural repairs, clearing of waterways, trimming of overgrown trees, repainting and refuse evacuation.

Security confidence will be strengthened by greater illumination of the Streets, Monitoring crime flashpoints and creating welfare synergies with Security operatives, community leaders and hidden security watches for maximum impact,” Otu stated.