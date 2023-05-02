C’River: JUSUN down tools, shut Courts over unmet demands

our demands have remained unaddressed for years

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Cross River state branch in the early hours of Tuesday downed tools and shut down all courts in the state over unmet demands by the state government.

Vanguard learned that several notices had been given before the Union decided to embark on an indefinite strike to drive home their demands.

In a notice pasted at the gate of the State Secretariat, Judiciary Headquarters in Calabar jointly signed by the Chairman of JUSUN, Com Enya Ertoti , Asst. Secretary, Com. Ashikebesang Eugene members were directed to remain at home from Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 until further notice.

Dear Comrades, in spite of the Union’s perseverance, and efforts in ensuring a peaceful Labour Relations between JUSUN and the State Government, our demands have remained unaddressed, hence the Union has no alternative, other than to effect 2ND DAY OF MAY, 2023 until our demands are being met as stated below.

“Implementation of the Constitutional Provision Autonomy of the Judiciary.Payment of 66% Balance of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUSS).

“Staff Promotions (Long overdue).Re-inclusion of our Staff excluded from the payroll of the Cross River State Government, since October 2014 and non-payment of salary to date.

“Implementation of Promotions benefits across Board, Creation of conducive working environment by building, re-building, renovating and furnishing of all Courts in the Cross River State

Judiciary

“Payment of Gratuity to our retirees from the Cross River State Judiciary.Non-payment of salaries to Presidents and Members of Customary Courts in the Cross River State Judiciary, since their appointment in February 2019 to February 2022 amongst others.

They further stated that from the foregoing it was obvious that they have exhausted their patience as they have waited for years for their demands to be met and cannot wait any longer.

“From the foregoing, it can be seen that JUSUN has played its part by patiently waiting for these past years with the expectation that the State Government will reciprocate.

“Comrades, you are hereby directed to stay at home with effect from this day stated above till further notice,” they advised.