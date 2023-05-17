Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother opens up on using witchcraft on son’s girlfriend

Dolores Aveiro, the mother of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, has reacted to reports claiming she used witchcraft on her son’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo and the Spanish-Argentine model Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016 when they met in Madrid.

They currently live together in Saudi Arabia after the 38-year-old superstar terminated his contract at Manchester United and joined Al Nassr in January.

Recently, a Portuguese newspaper had claimed that Aveiro deployed witchcraft to separate the couple.

It reported that Aveiro was against Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina.

Reacting she denounced the report, describing it as ‘false, slanderous and even macabre’.

She revealed her lawyers have been informed to get her name cleared from the allegation for the sake of her family.

“I affirm that today, May 16, 2023, I activated my lawyers to clear my good name for my family and for what they represent in my life,” she wrote on Instagram.

She pointed out that such news would not go down well with some of her grandchildren who are already reading and listening to people and criticisms.

“And that is why I will not give up until this newspaper proves everything that was written today,” she said.