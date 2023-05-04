CP Musa assumes duty as Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Acting on the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman and subsequent posting of new Commissioners of Police to some Commands in the federation, Kaduna Command inclusive, the new Commissioner of Police posted to Kaduna has on 2nd May, 2023, assumed responsibility as the 41st Commissioner of Police to serve in Kaduna Command in this capacity.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige on Thursday.

Jalige stated that ‘having taken over the mantle of leadership from the immediate past Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Adio Ayoku pac (+), mni who was recently elevated to the rank of AIG and deployed to a higher office, CP Musa Yusuf Garba who hails from Zamfara State is privy of the enormous task ahead of him having served in Kaduna Kaduna Police Command in different capacities in the past.”

“The CP is an alumnus of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on the 18th May, 1992. He has held several operational, investigative and administrative positions in the Force since his passing out from the Police Academy and commissioned as an Officer. “

‘His first posting was to Plateau State Police Command where he was the Divisional Traffic Officer in Shendam. He was also in Taraba State as the Divisional Crime Officer in Gembu and Commanding Officer of Police Mobile Force 40 Squadron Jalingo. He was at a time the Aid De Camp (ADC) to a former Governor of Zamfara State and served at the State C.I.D. The ethical CP was also in C.I.D Kaduna Command, Police College Kaduna and Coordinator Community Policing Kaduna. He was also a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kaduna, Sokoto and FCT Abuja Police Commands. While in Kaduna he was DPO Kurmin Mashi and Sabon Gari Kaduna.

The CP was again a Commanding Officer at Police Mobile Force 41 Squadron Damaturu Yobe State. He was Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in Kebbi State, Area Commander Bori, Rivers State and Deputy Commissioner of Police Armaments Force Headquarters Abuja. Until his recent posting to Kaduna he was the Commandant Police Training School Ikeja, Lagos State.”

“CP Musa Yusuf Garba is privileged to have been a recipient of several awards and fellow of several institute which includes inter alia; International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS), Institute of Security Nigeria (ISN), Institute of Criminological Studies and Security Management (ICSSM) and Institute of Strategic Public Negotiations (ISPN).

The CP has tasked officers and men in the Command to be prepared for the task ahead as criminals must not be allowed space to operate. CP Musa Yusuf Garba beckons on the good people of the state to extend their good hands of fellowship to his administration as the task is not a one man show. With the collective efforts of all stakeholders the task though enormous is absolutely surmountable.”

“The new Police head calls for synergy amongst all the security architectures in the State as his doors remain always open to all and sundry in his quest to reduce violent crime to the bearest minimum.

The Commissioner of Police has zero tolerance for dereliction of duty and warned his entire subordinates to desist from any form of malfeasance and ensure that professionalism is their watchword.

CP Musa Yusuf Garba is happily married and blessed with children. His hobbies are playing football, badminton and table tennis. “