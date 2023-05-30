CP Grimah resumes as new Commissioner of Police in C’River

…we won’t let criminals breath …CP Grimah

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Commissioner of Police (CP), Gyogon Grimah on Tuesday officially resumed duty in Cross River as the new after he announced as the new CP by the IGP .

CP Grimah who implored CrossRiverians and inhabitants at large added that without the massive cooperation and support from the public effective policing will be impossible to achieve.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson , SP Irene Ugbo and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Calabar.

According to him : “The command would clamped down on “disgruntled elements” across the state and those who won’t turn a new leaf must leave the state now.

“We will not fold our hands and watch any group of persons or unauthorized cult procession across the State under whatever guise to obstruct or cause breakdown of law and order,” he stated.

CP Grimah who hails from Nassarawa State, was before his appointment as CP Cross River state Command , the CP in-charge of information Communication Technology (ICT) Force Headquarters.

The CP was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 and has held various positions, and attended professional courses within and outside the country.

Grimah who is the 44th CP of Cross River state police takes over from CP Sule Balarabe who just retired from Service few weeks ago.