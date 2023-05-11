COVID-19: Red Cross commended for humanitarian roles during pandemic

By Adeola Badru

The Nigerian Red Cross Society has been commended for its humanitarian role during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria in 2020.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Akeem Agbaje, gave the commendation, yesterday, while speaking at the World Red Cross Day, marking the 160 years of the establishment of the organisation in Ibadan.

Agbaje, a legal practitioner and former governorship aspirant on the platform of APC, said that the society, since its establishment in 1960, had been complementing the Federal Government’s efforts in the areas of humanitarian interventions and disaster management.

He said: “It should be stated that the Nigerian Red Cross Society has contributed, in no small measure, to promoting and improving health conditions, preventing diseases, reducing the sufferings of Nigerians and arranging for emergency relief services for disaster victims.”

“This is in line with its mission of alleviating the situation of the vulnerable, including those affected by disaster, epidemics, armed conflicts and the poorest communities in both urban and rural areas amongst whom are women, children, the aged and the displaced.”

“The resolve of the Nigerian Red Cross Society to be a partner in progress to the Nigerian government is indeed commendable.”

“It is on record that the organisation worked tirelessly in creating awareness on the causes, symptoms and prevention of COVID-19 cases across Nigeria when the pandemic broke out in the country in 2020,” he said.

The APC chieftain, who was the chairman of the occasion, noted that the society also worked in some communities across the West African sub-region to help people cope with disasters and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, said that with the enormity of the responsibilities being undertaken by the organisation, it needs the support of all and sundry.

Agbaje, therefore, called on well-meaning and kind-hearted individuals and corporate bodies to support the society in whatever form for it to be able to improve on its human services to the generality of Nigerians.

Also speaking at the occasion, wife the state deputy governor, Mrs. Ajibola Lawal, thanked members of the Nigerian Red Cross Society for its commitment to humanitarian work to the vulnerable people in the country.

While pledging her full support to the organisation, Lawal also assured that she would do everything within her power to ensure that all the promises made to it by the state government are fulfilled.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Branch Chairman of the society in the state, Mr Babalola Famade, said that the organisation has carried out some community-based health programmes in the state.

These, he said, included first aid assistance, disaster preparedness and response, tracing services, visit and support to motherless babies, handicapped children and rehabilitation centres, prison sanitation services, dissemination of international humanitarian law and youth development.