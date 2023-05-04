Court threatens BEDC with contempt

By Gabriel Enogholase

A magistrate’s court sitting in Oredo Magisterial District, Benin, Edo State, has warned Benin Electric Distribution Company, BEDC, to obey an order it made or face contempt proceeding.

Also, officials of BEDC affected by the notice are Mrs. Martha Williams (Manager Consumer Services) and Billy Afolabi (Auditor).

It will be recalled that in 2018, the court presided over by Mrs. M. Iluobe directed the defendants/respondent to restore electricity supply to the four flats of the claimant/applicant situated at 19, Ugiayugbo Street, Off Akenzua Street, Benin City.

Mr. Portly Osagie had taken BEDC to court for unlawful disconnection of electricity to the flats in 2016.

The court warmed that unless BEDC and its officials obey the directive as contained in the order, they would be guilty of contempt of court and liable to prosecution.