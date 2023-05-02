Court strikes out suit seeking to nullify Osun PDP Congress

…our State Congress ‘ll hold Wednesday – PDP

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo has struck out the suit before it seeking to nullify the State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ward and local government congresses.

The court presided over by Justice Ayo Oyebiyi also vacated it order suspending the said party congresses, saying it was granted in error.

Some PDP members had approached the court asking it to grant an injunction to halt the process on the ground that they were excluded from the exercise. They also challenged the validity of the exercise.

Meanwhile, counsel to PDP, Hashim Abioye at the last sitting told the court that the issues being contended were exclusively party affairs which the court lack the locus standi to dabble into and urged it to vacate the order and strike out the suit.

At the proceedings on Tuesday, Justice Oyebiyi ruled that his order on status quo was granted in error and thereby vacates it.

He also struck out the main suit saying it ought to have been file through a writ of summon instead of an originating summon.

Meanwhile, the Party has disclosed that it will conduct the state party Congress tomorrow, Wednesday at the Osogbo City Stadium, since nothing is stopping it from doing so.

A member of the party caretaker committee, Abioye Hashim said the party has no impediment to conducting the exercise and will embark on it tomorrow, Wednesday.