Court restrains NLC, TUC from embarking on strike in Imo

A National industrial court sitting in Owerri the Imo state capital has issued an interim order restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC and the Trade Union Congress TUC or any of its agents or affiliates from embarking or continuing to embark on any strike action in Imo state pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed in the suit.

In the interim injunction signed by Justice Nelson Ogbuanya of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria also retrains the NLC and TUC or any of its affiliates from stopping, hindering, disrupting, or interfering in any manner whatsoever with the provision of services and other work by their members in the civil and public service in Imo state pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed in the suit.

Justice Ogbuanya ordered the applicant which is the Imo state government to serve the originating summons, motions on notice, and other processes in the suit on the defendants which are NLC and the TUC along with the interim order granted by publication in any national newspaper circulating in Nigeria in the event that prompt service of court processes and the interim order cannot be effected on the trade unions as prescribed under order 7 rule 1 (1)(h)(ii) of the rules of court before the return date of further proceedings.

The Judge however set the return date for the court proceedings and hearing of the matter till 11th May 2023