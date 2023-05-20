Court remands man for raping daughter

By Dayo Johnson

A motorcyclist, Bayo Akinfenwa, has been remanded in prison custody by an Akure Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter.

The incident allegedly occurred in March at Ayeyemi Akintunde Street.

Akunfenwa was dragged to court by the police and arraigned on a one-count charge of rape.

Police prosecutor, Matins Olowofeso, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in his residence.

The trial magistrate, Folashade Aduroja, did not take the defendant’s plea.

Olowofeso, therefore applied for the remand of the defendant at Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending the issuance of legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

Magistrate Aduroja, in her verdict, ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case till May 25, to enable the defendant to file a counter affidavit to the application.